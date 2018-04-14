Pentagon claims success in Syria strikes, says Assad's chemical weapons capacity crippled

The Pentagon says the U.S.-led airstrikes on Syria "successfully hit every target."

Chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said Saturday that the strikes were launched to "cripple Syria's ability to use chemical weapons in the future."

The U.S., France and Britain launched military strikes in Syria on Friday night to punish Bashar Assad for an apparent chemical attack against civilians last week and to deter him from doing it again.

White says the strikes do not "represent a change in U.S. policy or an attempt to depose the Syrian regime." But she says, "We cannot allow such grievous violations of international law."

She also called on Russia to "honor its commitment" to ensure the Assad regime gives up chemical weapons.