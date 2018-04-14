UK hit a specific and limited set of targets in Syria: May

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Saturday that the UK is clear that the Assad regime is responsible for Douma chemical attack and confirmed UK hit a specific and limited set of targets in Syria.

"This collective action sends a clear message that the international community will not stand by and tolerate the use of chemical weapons," May said at a press conference, calling the military action "right and legal".

May said that reliable intelligence indicated that Syrian regime officials coordinated what appears to be the use of chlorine 'barrel bombs' in Douma last Saturday.