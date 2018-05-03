2 Russian pilots killed in military jet crash in Syria

Two Russian pilots were killed after a SU-30 military jet crashed in Syria, the Russian military said Thursday.

The jet reportedly crashed over the Mediterranean Sea after taking off from the Hemeimeem airbase in Syria.

State news agency Tass cited the ministry as saying the Su-30 crashed on Thursday morning while climbing after takeoff from the Russian air base at Hemeimeem in Syria.

The ministry said the plane had not come under fire, adding that "according to preliminary information, the reason for the crash could have been a bird falling into the engine."

The accident brings Russia's official military losses in Syria to 86.

Russia has two military facilities in Syria -- an air base at Hemeimeem and a naval base at Tartus.