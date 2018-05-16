Russian warships remain on permanent patrol in Mediterranean, Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russian warships with cruise missiles will remain on a permanent patrol in the Mediterranean Sea to react to possible threats emanating from the Syrian civil war.

Russia launched an air campaign on behalf of Bashar Assad in 2015, helping to turn the tide of the war in his regime's favor.

Putin said the threat of "terrorist attacks" in Syria persists and that Russian warships equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles will remain stationed in the Mediterranean.

Russia, which leases a naval base in Syria's south, has used submarines and frigates to launch missiles on targets in Syria.