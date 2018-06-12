Italy sends troops to support YPG terrorists in Syria’s Deir el-Zour

Italy has sent its soldiers to provide support for the terrorist People's Protection Units (YPG) forces in eastern Syria's Deir el-Zour, a report said Tuesday.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA) sources, Italian troops entered the YPG-controlled area from Iraq through Hasakah. The soldiers, who are in the region as part of the international coalition against Daesh terror group, will stay at a U.S. base at the Al-Omar gas field.

Italian forces will not engage in combat for the time being, the sources said.

The YPG terrorists have been backed by the U.S. under the pretext of the fight against Daesh in Syria, functioning under the umbrella group Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). SDF is predominantly led by the YPG terrorists. The SDF offensive in Deir el-Zour province, which borders Iraq, has focused on territory east of the Euphrates River.

On the western bank, Assad regime forces have waged their own offensive against Daesh with support from Iran-backed militias and Russia.

The YPG is the armed wing of the PKK terror group's Syrian affiliate the Democratic Union Party (PYD).