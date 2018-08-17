Saudi Arabia pledges $100 million for SDF-controlled areas liberated from Daesh in Syria

Saudi Arabia says it has contributed $100 million to northeast Syria for "stabilization projects" in areas once held by the Daesh terrorist group and now controlled by the PKK-affiliated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is backed by the U.S.

A statement early Friday from the Saudi Embassy in Washington says the money "will save lives, help facilitate the return of displaced Syrians and help ensure that ISIS cannot reemerge to threaten Syria, its neighbors, or plan attacks against the international community," using an alternate acronym for Daesh.

The Saudi Embassy described the $100 million as part of a pledge made by Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir during a U.S.-sponsored conference in Brussels about Daesh in July at NATO headquarters.

The embassy said the money will go toward agriculture, education, roadworks, rubble removal and water service for the region, which is now largely held by the SDF.

"This substantial contribution will play a critical role in the coalition's efforts to revitalize communities, such as Raqqa, that have been devastated by terrorists," it added.

The Syrian city of Raqqa was the seat of Daesh's self-proclaimed "caliphate" until it was liberated last year.

The battle for Raqqa, once a city of 200,000 people, played out over four harrowing months in 2017, with the coalition playing a supporting role with the SDF. The SDF is largely comprised of the PKK terrorist group's Syrian offshoot the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the People's Protection Units (YPG). The coalition unleashed wave after wave of airstrikes and shell fire until the last of the Daesh militants left Raqqa in October 2017.

Although the U.S. recognizes the PKK as a terrorist organization, it denies the group's connection with the YPG and the SDF despite all the proof suggesting otherwise, and continues to militarily support the group. The U.S. military currently operates air bases and outposts in the SDF-administered region.

In May, Bashar Assad threatened to attack areas held by the U.S.-backed forces. Saudi Arabia long has opposed Assad's regime, funding and arming opposition forces who challenged him as the country's 2011 Arab Spring protests devolved into a civil war and then a regional proxy battlefield.