Armenia to send troops for Assad’s upcoming Idlib offensive, academic claims

Armenia, an ally of Russia, will send troops for Assad regime's possible offensive against Idlib, the head of Armenia Political Sciences Foundation Amayak Ovanisyan was quoted as saying early Thursday.

The Russian Researches Institute (RUSEN) reported that the academic said Armenia had proposed to Russia and the Assad regime that it was ready to send its soldiers to the probable offensive, and the offer was accepted by both parties.

The planned offensive has drawn fire from many countries including Turkey, which has long warned such a move would be catastrophic.