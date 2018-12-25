Assad regime forces enter YPG-held village west of Syria's Manbij

Assad regime forces entered the village of Arimah held by the People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists, 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) west of Manbij in northern Syria, Anadolu Agency reported Tuesday.

The regime forces were deployed following an agreement with the leadership of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the PKK terror group-affiliated YPG, AA said, adding that full control of the village was handed to soldiers loyal to Bashar Assad.

According to AA sources, 40 pickup trucks, two tanks, several lorries and armored personnel carriers entered Manbij from the south.

Amirah is located between Manbij, which is home to a U.S. military base, and areas liberated by Turkey and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) during Operation Euphrates Shield.

The agreement between the Assad regime and the YPG terrorists comes amid U.S. withdrawal from Syria, a surprise move announced by President Donald Trump last week.

Trump ordered American troops home, rejecting the advice of his top aides, following a conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over an imminent Turkish cross-border operation to eliminate the YPG terrorists from northern Syria.

Following Washington's decision, Ankara said it will postpone military operations east of the Euphrates until U.S. troops are completely withdrawn from the region.