Car bomb explodes near Russian embassy in Damascus

A bomb attack hit a northeastern neighborhood hosting the Russian embassy of the Syrian capital Damascus Thursday, state media said, in the third such explosion in a regime-held area in less than a week.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported "a terrorist bombing in the Al-Adawi area with an explosive device planted in a car, causing material damage but no casualties."

The report came after the first explosion in Damascus in more than a year on Sunday, and a car bomb killed one in the regime's coastal stronghold of Latakia on Tuesday.

