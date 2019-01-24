   
SYRIAN CRISIS
Car bomb explodes near Russian embassy in Damascus

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published

A bomb attack hit a northeastern neighborhood hosting the Russian embassy of the Syrian capital Damascus Thursday, state media said, in the third such explosion in a regime-held area in less than a week.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported "a terrorist bombing in the Al-Adawi area with an explosive device planted in a car, causing material damage but no casualties."

The report came after the first explosion in Damascus in more than a year on Sunday, and a car bomb killed one in the regime's coastal stronghold of Latakia on Tuesday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...

