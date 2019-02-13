Syrian opposition captures 4 Daesh terrorists released by YPG in northern Syria’s Afrin

Syrian opposition forces have recaptured four Daesh terrorists, two of whom are Russian nationals, in northern Syria's Afrin, a spokesman for the Free Syrian Army (FSA) said Wednesday.

Youssef Hamoud, spokesman of the FSA, said that the terrorists were captured in Afrin on their way to Syria's Idlib after being released by the PKK terror group's Syrian affiliate the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Deir el-Zour province, which is currently under their control.

Hamoud said that YPG terrorists had released the Daesh members to provide convenience to terror group.

The YPG has been carrying out negotiations to transfer Daesh militants to northwestern Syria, and has been offering Daesh members a secure gateway to Idlib where a de-escalation zone was determined by Turkey and Russia in June 2018. Accordingly, the terrorist organization, mainly targeting foreign militants, is offering Daesh members and their families a safe pass to the Idlib governorate of Syria if they surrender and hand over their detainees.

Regarding the issue, Muhammad Rashid, the spokesman of the National Liberation Front (NLF), which is a group under the FSA, told Anadolu Agency that the YPG terrorist organization has been making these offers to Daesh elements squeezed into the village of Baghouz of eastern Syria's Deir el-Zour, where both groups have been clashing for some time now.