Turkey, Iran, Russia condemn Trump's decision on Golan Heights: joint statement

Turkey, Iran and Russia condemned Friday the U.S.' move to recognize Israeli sovereignty over occupied Syrian Golan Heights in a joint statement after the 12th round of Astana meetings on Syria.

Turkey's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sedat Önal, Russian presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, and Iran's Ali Asghar Haji co-chaired the meeting.

Jordanian officials, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees and representatives of the International Red Cross also took part in the meeting as observers.

Turkey, Russia, and Iran serve as guarantor states in the Astana peace process.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.