Car bombings kill at least 20 YPG terrorists in Syria's Raqqa

At least 20 militants linked to the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group were killed in two bombings in Syria's northern Raqqa province on Saturday, according to local sources.

The explosions targeted a security and military headquarters affiliated with the People's Protection Units (YPG) group in the city, the sources said.

The sources suggested that bomb-cars could be the cause of the powerful explosions.

There was no claim of responsibility for Saturday's attacks.

YPG terrorists have imposed a security cordon around the sites of the attacks, according to the sources.

On Saturday, five YPG terrorists were killed in a car bombing claimed by Daesh terrorist group in Manbij.

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), dominated by the YPG, have wrestled control of Raqqa, the so-called Daesh capital at the time, since October 2017.

In its 30-year terrorist campaign, the PKK -- recognized as a terror group by the U.S., EU, and Turkey – led to the deaths of 40,000 people, including numerous civilians. The Democratic Union Party (PYD) is its Syrian branch, which the YPG serves as its armed wing.