Syria-bound oil supertanker detained in Gibraltar

British royal marines and officials in Gibraltar have detained a supertanker suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria, in breach of European Union sanctions, the government of Gibraltar said.

In a statement the government said it had reasonable grounds to believe that the Grace 1 vessel was carrying its shipment of crude oil to the Banyas Refinery in Syria.

"That refinery is the property of an entity that is subject to European Union sanctions against Syria," Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.

The Grace 1 is a Panamanian-flagged tanker, according to the shipping trade publication Lloyd's List.

"With my consent, our Port and Law Enforcement agencies sought the assistance of the Royal Marines in carrying out this operation."

The government published regulations on Wednesday to enforce the sanctions against the vessel and its cargo.

EU sanctions against the regime of Bashar Assad have been in force since late 2011.

The 28-member bloc has imposed sanctions on 277 regime officials including ministers over their role in the "violent repression" of civilians.

It has frozen the assets of some 72 entities and introduced an embargo on Syrian oil, investment restrictions and a freeze on Syrian central bank assets within the EU.

Gibraltar is a British overseas territory, a small rocky outcrop on Spain's southern tip.