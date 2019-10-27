YPG shelling in Syria's Azaz injures civilian

The PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) terror group carried out an attack on Sunday in northwestern Syria, despite a Turkey-Russia deal for their withdrawal from the region.



Terrorists in the Tal Rifat region fired five artillery shells into areas controlled by the Syrian National Army (SNA) near Azaz, injuring a civilian.



The attack came after Ankara and Moscow reached a deal on Oct. 22 under which the YPG terrorist organization would pull 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south from Turkey's border in northern Syria within 150 hours.



The YPG withdrawal began in line with the deal on Oct. 23.



Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the YPG, on Oct. 9.



The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.



The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.