Assad regime targets refugee camp as Russian bombs rain on Idlib town

Attacks by Bashar Assad's forces in Syria and air raids by his ally Russia killed at least 14 civilians including eight children in Idlib province on Wednesday, a monitoring group said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a ground-to-ground missile fired by regime forces that hit a makeshift camp for the displaced near Qah village close to the border with Turkey killed eight civilians, including four children, and wounded around 40 others.
Elsewhere, "Russian military aircraft" targeted the town of Maaret al-Numan in the south of the province, it said, and "six civilians were killed, among them four children".
A number of people were wounded in the raid, some "in a critical state", and the toll there was likely to rise, the Britain-based monitor's head Rami Abdel Rahman reported.The Assad regime also carried out mortar, gun, and rocket attacks in four villages of Idlib.