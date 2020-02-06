   
SYRIAN CRISIS
US forces block another Russian convoy in Syria as tensions rise

The photo shared in a pro-Russian Telegram channel (@new_militarycolumnist)

U.S. forces prevented the free movement of Russian troops in the east of Syria's Qamishli for the third time, reports said Wednesday.

A photo shared by pro-Russian Telegram channel @new_militarycolumnist shows U.S. soldiers blocking the way for a Russian military convoy.

Two weeks ago U.S. soldiers present in regions of northern Syria under the YPG/PKK terror group's control stopped a Russian military convoy from reaching oil fields in al-Hasakah province.

The move comes amid an ongoing dispute between the U.S. and Russia over the Rumeylan oil field in northeast al-Hasakah.

The Russian convoy, which consisted of five armored personnel carriers and a pickup truck, was forced to return to where they came from.

Last week on Thursday, YPG/PKK terrorists prevented Russian soldiers from passing through the city of Qamishli to establish a military zone near the Rumeylan oil field.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The terrorist YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

