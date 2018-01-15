Turkish firm to install Tesla's Supercharger products

Following reports in December that electric automaker Tesla Motors Netherlands BV. and Turkish manufacturer Gersan Elektrik Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş. signed a one-sided non-disclosure agreement to evaluate a possible commercial deal for the production and installation of electric vehicle charging stations, Gersan Elektrik Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş. Sales and Marketing Manager Mustafa Serdar Şalcı shared details with regards to the agreement, saying that they have signed a confidentiality agreement with Tesla to provide assembly and commissioning services for Tesla's fast electric charging station Supercharger products.

Noting that they will be informed about the said technology during the montage of Tesla Supercharger products, Şalcı also emphasized that within the scope of the agreement, they will be able to engage in activities such as theassembly or commissioning of Tesla Supercharger products that their customers currently have or will have.

"At the moment, we are only involved in the assembly section of the process. However, as we gain experience, we will be in talks for the production of Tesla charging products and the coordination of the compatibility of our own products into Tesla vehicles, which will also be covered under separate agreements," Şalcı said. Pointing out that in the feasibility studies carried out within the framework of the agreement with Tesla, they plan to install the said charging stations all across the country, Şalcı stated that they want to make sure that electric vehicle users will be able to drive their vehicles all over the country without any border restrictions.

"We plan to make fast charging available, especially on intercity routes, with a maximum distance of 200 kilometers," Şalcı said, adding that they would like to work on energy storage and they could also contribute to the domestic electric vehicle project.

"We will contribute directly or indirectly to this project. Since this is a domestic project, it will be a priority to use domestic facilities and technologies. In this sense, we plan to contribute in terms of infrastructure as well as the integration of software systems in the automobile," Şalcı said, stressing that the automobile is a technology on its own, while the charging technology that makes it run and continue is another. "In this sense, we are confident that we will have contributions in terms of the base stations along with computational contributions such as the integration of these charging stations into the automobile," he concluded.

Gersan Elektrik, a leading electrical equipment manufacturer that carries, combines and protects systems and materials conductive over the line, from power plants to electric sockets, produced the country's first domestically manufactured electric car charge station, which it installed for Istanbul's ISPARK.