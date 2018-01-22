Demand for computers drop in Turkey

Demand for personal computers in Turkey dropped by more than 25.8 percent during the January-October period last year, a study by GfK Market Research Agency has revealed.

The "Computer Market Survey in Turkey" showed that computer sales in the country have been on a steady decline over the last six years.

Computer sales, which stood at 1.2 million units in 2016, declined to 890,000, including 725,000 laptops and 165,000 desktops, during the January-October period in 2017.

The sales figure was expected to be around 1 million by year-end.