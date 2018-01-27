Can blockchain save the Amazon in corruption-mired Brazil?

Brazil hopes to reduce corruption with blockchain - the technology behind the bitcoin currency - as it reels from a string of arrests in the world's biggest graft investigation. The platform's supporters believe it can reduce fraud in Brazil's antiquated land titling system, which enables swathes of Amazon rainforest to be cut down for soy and beef farming, in a country where half the population lack property rights. Brazil's state-run technology company Serpro launched a blockchain platform in November and is holding roadshows to introduce it across the world's fifth largest country.

"It is a good tool to reduce corruption and fraud," Serpro's director-president Gloria Guimaraes told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"I see it as one more way for us to help citizens, businesses (and) the government to improve their controls, reduce their fraud and improve their records."

For the last four years, Brazil has been rocked by the so-called Car Wash investigation into kickbacks from contractors to executives of state-run companies and politicians in return for public projects. The scandal has entangled two former Brazilian presidents, sent dozens of top executives and politicians to jail and forced the state-controlled oil company Petrobras to pay almost $3 billion in a U.S. class action corruption lawsuit. Governments and businesses around the world are exploring ways to store data, such as land records, contracts and assets, in blockchains - ledgers of digital transactions - amid rapidly growing investor interest. Most plans have not gone beyond the pilot stage.

While Serpro's first blockchain project allows people without bank accounts to buy government bonds for the first time, it hopes to sell the technology to a range of companies, from land registration agents to agribusinesses, Guimaraes said.

"It is for any businesses that require the obtaining of reliable, valid, credible information," she said. "It is a reliable network with the safest protocols possible and with the lowest risk of fraud and hacking."

There is no single, centralised system for checking who owns land in Brazil. Instead, land is registered in different regions by one of some 3,400 privately-owned agents, known as cartorios. The system is confusing and widely abused, experts say, with double allocations and corruption in the maintenance of records and transfer of title deeds fuelling land conflicts. Brazil is the world's deadliest country for land rights activists, accounting for one-quarter of 200 deaths in 2016, according to the London-based campaign group Global Witness. A cartorio in the southern city of Pelotas is among the first in Brazil to experiment with a fully computer-based blockchain system.

"We want to produce trusted records," said Marina Reznik, a partner with the U.S.-based technology company Ubitquity, which is part of the project and describes itself as the first blockchain-secured platform for real estate record-keeping. The Ubitquity platform has a tabbed interface that lets users input and transfer records, permanently recording changes after each save. The blockchain is not controlled by any single party, but cross-checked by a network of computer users, with information stored in immutable records. This means that corrupt officials who delete or change entries leave a visible trail.

"It just promotes clarity," said Reznik, who has worked in real estate for more than a decade and describes herself as a "blockchain technology evangelist". The Delaware-based startup is seeking to expand to other cities in Brazil, Chile and the United States.