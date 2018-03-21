   
TECH
CATEGORIES

In 2 days, Facebook lost more than Tesla’s entire market cap

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published
emAP Photo/em
AP Photo
Related Articles

Facebook has lost more than $60 billion in market capitalization over the last two days.

After closing at $185.09 per share Friday, the social media giant's shares closed at $166.57 on Tuesday, down 10 percent.

The market value Facebook lost in the last two days is more than the market capitalization of Tesla, which is at around $52 million and is three times more than that of Snapchat — $19 billion, Bloomberg reported.

The plunge in shares was caused by the revelation that the U.S. President Donald Trump-affiliated political data firm Cambridge Analytica allegedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users without their consent and used it for its 2016 U.S. presidential election work.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Tech Co-founder of the popular messaging service WhatsApp, Brian Acton...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS