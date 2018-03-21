In 2 days, Facebook lost more than Tesla’s entire market cap

Facebook has lost more than $60 billion in market capitalization over the last two days.

After closing at $185.09 per share Friday, the social media giant's shares closed at $166.57 on Tuesday, down 10 percent.

The market value Facebook lost in the last two days is more than the market capitalization of Tesla, which is at around $52 million and is three times more than that of Snapchat — $19 billion, Bloomberg reported.

The plunge in shares was caused by the revelation that the U.S. President Donald Trump-affiliated political data firm Cambridge Analytica allegedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users without their consent and used it for its 2016 U.S. presidential election work.