Zuckerberg admits Facebook 'made mistakes' on Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that the social media company made mistakes that allowed data about users to end up with the analytics firm Cambridge Analytica and said the company would make changes.

Zuckerberg, in his first comments since the company disclosed on Friday the misuse of personal data, said in a post on Facebook that the company "made mistakes, there's more to do, and we need to step up and do it."

Britain-based Cambridge Analytica came under scrutiny at the weekend when a whistleblower who helped set up the company said information from about 50 million Facebook users was taken without their consent in 2016 election work it did for Trump's campaign.

The data was reportedly collected through a personality prediction app called "thisisyourdigitallife," developed by University of Cambridge psychology professor Aleksandr Kogan.

"This was a breach of trust between Kogan, Cambridge Analytica and Facebook," Zuckerberg said. "But it was also a breach of trust between Facebook and the people who share their data with us and expect us to protect it. We need to fix that."

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Zuckerberg outlined plans to audit suspicious apps, restrict developers' data access and introduce a tool for users to see which apps have access to your data and easily revoke permission.