Amazon’s new ‘international shopping’ app ships to Turkey, and dozens of other countries

Amazon.com Inc. has launched an international shopping feature that will enable customers across the world, including in Turkey, to shop more than 45 million items that can be shipped to their country from the United States.

The international shopping feature, which is available on a mobile browser and the mobile app for both iOS and Android devices, has been extended to users to purchase products outside their home markets and is available in five languages, including Spanish, English, simplified Chinese, Brazilian Portuguese and German, Amazon said Tuesday.

It will allow customers to shop in 25 currencies, with more languages and currencies to be added in 2018. The Turkish lira is not yet available on the list of currencies.

Customers can also choose from different shipping options and delivery speeds.

The international shopping feature will display pricing, shipping costs and import duty estimates, with Amazon managing courier service and customs clearance in case of potential surprises at the time of purchase or delivery.

In Turkey, Amazon has been seeking to set up operations in Istanbul, with the search for a 5,000-square-meter center to lease made public in March. The company's Turkey operations are expected to begin by the end of 2018, and possibly as early as the summer.