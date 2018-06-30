Forecast monsters fed by big data

Think about how much we need cognitive technologies that enable us to make accurate estimates. Think about recent events. There is a need for knowledge to save the potato from speculators, to predict elections and the weather accurately, i.e. cognitive computing.

Will it hail, when will it hail, how long will it last, how big will the hailstones be and where will it hail in Istanbul from Tekirdağ to Kocaeli? Ask away. Not Nostradamus but big data and cognitive computing technology lets you find the right answers.





Weather forecasting



It was not in vain that IBM bought The Weather Company, which has the world's most sensitive, precise and reliable weather data, at the beginning of 2016. Weather forecasting is directly affecting the functioning of many industries from logistics to airline companies and from energy to insurance companies. IBM, which sells weather data packages, owns a hen laying golden eggs. Moreover, this critical information is constantly gaining value.

Actually, it is neither magic nor miracle. Companies like The Weather Company are getting returns for investments in scientists, data analysts, sensors, satellite imagery, meaning big data and analytics. IBM purchased the largest company using cloud technology and investments in cognitive computing technology like Watson. In other words, an enterprise that does not hesitate to invest in data will sell data packages, earning more money than the expenditures it incurs.

Farmers and airline companies



However, finding the right answers will give you vital information, but you need to put up with an enduring accurate data collection period to access this information. Moreover, the results do not only benefit people in the city, protect their homes and cars, but it also helps insurance companies and farmers in protecting their greenhouses. Weather forecasting also allows unmanned aerial vehicles to acquire knowledge on when to obtain healthy information and airlines to accurately estimate route and fuel expenditure.

Speculators love a soggy day



The prices of onions and potatoes, which increased before the elections, are most beneficial to speculators, meaning the opportunists. Because where there is no knowledge, the sun shines for the opportunists. In an environment where you do not know whose hand is in whose pocket, the problem continues to grow if there is no information about the amount of the product. So, how does the price of potatoes and onions get cheaper with software and cognitive information technology, and how do the farmers and producers gain more? First you have to guess exactly how much product there is.



Verifying the farmer's statement with satellite imagery will probably help you make a more accurate prediction of the yield. This is the first step. Then, it is necessary to build special storage areas according to the regions where the product is consumed and regulate the usage conditions of these areas to measure the path between the manufacturer and the consumer with a digital ecosystem. The transparent structure of producer exchanges in electronic environment will contribute to natural price formation in a short time.

Estimation of diseases



We can use big city hospitals, smaller clinics and dialysis devices to predict disease progression over the next five years. For example, by looking at Yemeksepeti data, it can be predicted that diabetes and obesity will increase in provinces consuming sugary foods and beverages in large quantities. This allows the Ministry of Health to plan more accurately. While investing in ventures in the field of health technology, Türk Telekom continues to create vertical service areas in this regard.

ECG device is in your pocket





Wearable technologies offer great solutions for a long and healthy life. Now the mind of the wearable devices we use as smart bracelets or watches come from the applications. It is possible to develop a giant solution that will carry giant computers to your wrist to use applications more effectively. Recognizing this, HeartBit brings IBM Cloud and Watson technology to smartwatches and smartphones for a wearable electrocardiogram (ECG) device that will carry the bar higher. In other words, about 10K data obtained with ECG sensors is converted to an ECG monitor using huge computers with cognitive abilities like IBM Watson. Here, Watson and IBM Cloud technology have a key role in processing 10K data per second.

Not pulse but heart-focused

In fact, most of the current smartwatches and wristbands only record the heart rate of users. HeartBit aims to monitor real-time heart data with a wearable ECG device. An ECG device can detect the presence of arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation, and other potential anomalies by measuring the electrical signals produced by your heart every time it beats. The iPhone App Store app can be used in conjunction with Apple Watch, enabling users to achieve the level of sports activities.

10K data processed per second

Hungarian venture HeartBit saw an opportunity to take advantage of the emerging wearable technology market while offering an unprecedented perspective on heart health.

HeartBit's CEO George Kozmann Jr. described the solution they developed, stressing that the way to fitness is different for every person and can depend on people's unique physiology, preferences, and conditions in which they exercise.



"We are focused on developing a right solution for running and other cardio exercises by encouraging people to work out safely and reaching their goals of doing healthy sports while protecting their most important organs," he said.

HeartBit needed a technology platform that could process 10K data per second after the data was collected securely. The company also wanted to benefit from machine learning to obtain personalized advice.

"We are starting with a big vision, so we needed a seller that could guide us in infrastructure design and support us while we have our worldwide solution," Kozmann continued. "With IBM Cloud services, we can easily and economically scale and eliminate the widening barriers, while turning HeartBit into a big player in the wearable technology market."

Smartwatch for kids





The Snapdragon Wear 2500 is designed to deliver up to 14 percent longer battery life in both active and standby modes when compared to the previous generation. This increased battery life is supported by features such as wearable power management integrated circuit (PMIC), RF Front End (RFFE), position engine, Bluetooth broadcast architecture and processor and modem software optimization.



The new wearable PMIC is designed to reduce the lowest sleeping current (RBSC) by up to 14 percent, shrink by 38 percent, and deliver a compact package that houses power management, charger, charging indicator, and touch-sensitive driver features. The new gallium arsenide-based RF power booster consumes 20 percent less energy than its predecessors.

At the heart of the Snapdragon Wear 2500 platform is Qualcomm Technologies' proven fifth-generation 4G LTE multi-mode modem with a global certification. Using the latest developments in the global navigation satellite system and sensor integration approach, the platform implements reliable geographical location protection wall, this is important for families who want to see their children's position more accurately, while supporting more accurate location tracking.