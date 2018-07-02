TAI to establish engineering base in Istanbul

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Turkey's technology center in the aerospace industry, will establish an "engineering base" to take better advantage of Istanbul's human resource and industrial infrastructure.

When TAI's office in Yıldız Technopark opened, TAI signed a major cooperation protocol with Yıldız Technical University and Yıldız Technopark.

The protocol was signed by Yıldız Technical University and Yıldız Technopark Board Chairman professor Dr. Bahri Şahin, TAI Chairman Oğuz Borat and TAI General Manager Temel Kotil.

TAI will construct two buildings in the area dedicated to Yıldız Teknopark in the Yıldız Technical University campus. One of them will be used for TAI's activities, while the other will be evaluated by the technopark.

The building where TAI will be located will have a usage area of 14,000 square meters. It is predicted that the facility will be a center for TAI's activities in Istanbul. Hundreds of engineers will be employed for TAI's unique aircraft, helicopter, unmanned aerial vehicle and satellite projects in the facility which is planned to come into operation soon.

Global players in the aviation industry are carrying out efficient activities with the organization they have established based on many centers instead of a single center. In addition to its campus in Kahramankazan, which has played a central role in its activities so far, TAI will have an important facility in Istanbul.

The engineering base that will enable TAI to make better use of the human resources and industrial infrastructure of Istanbul and will form the center of various units that TAI has already established in the city. The Istanbul organization of the company will be formed around the new facility that is to be established.

The center will both train engineers and make significant contributions to projects which produce and execute engineering services.

Yıldız Technopark, which was founded at Yıldız Technical University's Davutpaşa Campus and continues to grow in line with the sustainable development principle, has reached a total of 170,000 square meters. It includes a research and development office area of 23,500 square meters in the İkitelli Campus, which started operations at the end of 2014. Yıldız Technopark hosts 370 companies conducting research and development activities in many sectors such as software, information and communication technologies, telecommunications, electronics, pharmaceuticals, machinery and equipment manufacturing, chemistry, aviation, energy, defense industry, construction and food, as well as 90 incubation companies and more than 7,000 qualified research and development and software staff.