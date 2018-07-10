MyEtherWallet hit by second attack in 2018 after Hola VPN gets hacked

Popular cryptocurrency managing service MyEtherWallet (MEW) was hit by its second attack this year after Hola, a free virtual private network (VPN) service, was hacked on Tuesday.

In a statement published the same day, the company warned its customers using the VPN service through its Google Chrome extension that they may have been targeted as well.

As the wallet service was not hacked itself, users connected without the VPN service were not affected by the attack.

The company also recommended its customers who used Hola in the last 24 hours to transfer their tokens to a new wallet.

The attack seems to have originated from "a Russian-based IP address", MEW told TechCrunch.

This is not the first time the free-to-use Hola VPN came under fire as the service was accused of performing DDoS attacks in 2015.

In February, MyEtherWallet was also targeted by a DNS attack, which resulted in the stealing of $365,000 worth of cryptocurrency.