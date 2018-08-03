Mobile monsters with a thermal camera

If your working conditions involve extreme temperatures, like in a desert or in polar climates, you would need devices that are specially designed for harsh conditions.

The devices must be robust and should continue to work even when they are dropped from dangerous heights and under tough natural conditions.

The problem is that the operating temperatures of mobile processors are not often very flexible. So the devices need special design elements that make them tough.

Tablets and smartphones equipped with a thermal camera are used for business and military purposes. The capabilities of mobile devices are expanding further with applications.

Recognizes 10 fingers

The Panasonic Toughpad FZ-M1 tablet stands out with its 7-inch screen. It is one of the most flexible, customizable and durable mobile devices for workers. The Toughpad FZ-M1 mk3 Standard tablet takes the stage with a more powerful and upgraded seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor. The new processor delivers exceptional performance with very low power consumption, keeping heat generation at a minimum. The device also features a brighter screen with a transparent anti-glare protection film for unique viewing of the touchscreen, which can also recognize ten fingers. In addition to the screen enhancements in "Value" model, it can reach 4GB with more powerful Intel Celeron N4100 processors.

Quite capable

In addition to highly flexible configuration entries and an integrated corporate expansion module, Panasonic adds a range of sensor options to its devices that allow the development of a product that meets the needs of on-site or mobile workers in many industries.

Weighing only 540 grams, the Toughpad FZ-M1 is 18milimeters thin. Since the device successfully passed drop tests from heights reaching 150 centimeters, you do not have to worry if it accidentally falls from your backpack or your hand. The Toughpad FZ-M1, with IP65 protection for dust and water resistance, can operate at temperatures between minus 10 and 50 degrees Celsius.

Battery replacement while device runs

The Panasonic FZ-M1 tablet can be configured after purchase so that special needs such as cameras can be integrated with options such as 4G mobile broadband, GPS, and vehicle navigation through the antenna. The integrated corporate expansion module options include a serial port, LAN, NFC, smart card reader, barcode reader, UHF RFID and battery replacement while the device is running. As its standard form, the Toughpad FZ-M1 comes with full-size USB 3.0, Micro SD, headset, charger and micro SIM.

Thermal and 3D camera capability

Another option is the FLIR Lepton micro-thermal imaging camera, which allows users to capture and manipulate faultless thermal images, combine the same business line with other applications, and add high-level data content, such as QR code, to images.

Integrated into mobile devices by preference, the Intel RealSense 3D camera is designed for three-dimensional processing on the move. This solution can be used in a wide range of applications such as warehouse area optimization, maintenance of facilities and assets, analysis of injuries in health care services, crime scene imagery and insurance claims photographs. Available from 16 centimeters to 10 meters depending on resolution, and environmental conditions suitable for outdoor use, the 3D camera can be included in the FZ-M1 Standard model.

Extra comfort for writing



With an ultra-thin 12.9-millimeter A4 paper size and ultra-light weight of 1 kilogram, Asus ZenBook S stands out with Zen philosophy-inspired metal trim and diamond cuts. The ZenBook S features an innovative "ErgoLift" design that automatically raises the keyboard to 5.5 degrees and boosts sound performance to provide ergonomic writing comfort.

Meeting MIL-STD 810G military standards for reliability and resistance to the most extreme conditions, as well as its outstanding and sophisticated design, ZenBook S is subject to very demanding tests for use in harsh conditions, including temperature and humidity.

The ZenBook S also comes to the fore as a model that exceeds industry-set standards and successfully passes its own standards tests.

The innovative design of ASUS, ErgoLift, creates a significant area of clearance that allows more air flow to the underside of the case when the keyboard is opened. This improved ventilation system prevents the ZenBook S from overheating even under heavy loads.

Promising freedom all day long, Zenbook S reaches 60 percent battery capacity in 49 minutes with fast charging technology and uses a high-capacity battery lasting up to 13.5 hours.



Technology bears witness to irrevocable moments



Those who think that wedding photographers are in trouble with smartphone hunters are wrong because smartphone users also yearn for the past. It is easy to get photos as nostalgic paper printing.

Thanks to its convenient size, the Canon Selphy CP1300 is easier to carry in your bag. It captivates photographs of unforgettable moments with special paper printing. Printing photos in less than a minute, the Selphy CP1300 photo printer is compatible with all mobile devices and supports every platform. The Canon SELPHY CP1300 also has a Wi-Fi connectivity that allows users to quickly and easily print photos anytime, anywhere.

The optional high-capacity battery life allows for over 50 photo prints. In addition, the Selphy CP1300 offers the opportunity to print passport photos as well as the 2x6 photo cabinet style, complementing stylish events with different colors in black, white and pink.