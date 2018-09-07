Turkcell, Nokia sign deal to collaborate on 5G technology

Turkey's leading GSM operator Turkcell and Finland-based mobile phone giant Nokia have signed an agreement to develop new technologies, Turkcell announced Friday.

"Two companies will work on the Internet of Things (IoT), smart automobile technologies, online medicine, and automatization for the Turkcell network," it said in a statement.

Joint projects will contribute to Turkey's target to become one of the leading countries in the field, the statement read.

5G refers to the fifth generation, mobile wireless standard technology.

Gediz Sezgin, Turkcell's deputy general manager for networks, said: "With the project, 5G will be commercialized in Turkey and we will take important steps to produce future technologies."

Mikko Lavanti, the head of Nokia Central Asia and Central Europe, said: "This agreement, which shows Nokia's confidence in Turkey, makes possible to prepare 5G network substructure jointly."

Turkcell spearheaded GSM-based mobile communication in Turkey when it started operations in 1994.

Since then, it has continuously expanded its services based on mobile, audio and data communication.