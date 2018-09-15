AI to protect your house from unwelcome visitors

From homes and offices to private security buildings, many people and institutions have begun to use smartly managed locking systems. When your child or cleaner comes home, it is possible to produce a solution using technology without needing a key.

Boni, one of the most successful ventures of Istanbul Technical University's technology park, İTÜ Arı Teknokent, combines the needs of everyday life with new generation technologies to offer solutions in the fields of accessibility, location and direction in public spaces.

One of Boni's highly innovative solutions for indoor spaces is door locks. Focusing on smart-key technologies, the company has developed doors that can be opened using mobile phones and artificial intelligence codes.

Login with mobile phone

This method that enhances the security of the building also provides the management of the rooms which are determined as common use areas in the digital environment. For example, people who attend a meeting can login and logout from the room with a mobile phone during the defined hours.

Speaking about the new technology they developed, Boni CEO Sarper Sılaoğlu said people always meet their basic needs such as home, office, health, shopping, transportation and education in buildings, adding that as the company, they want these buildings to talk and be in contact. "In this new technology that we have developed, the point we have taken as basis is the need for digital transformation."

Opened up to US in 2015

Commenting on their projects designed to open up to global markets, Sılaoğlu also said technology production in Turkey is in a very good level, but the number of ventures in commercialization and exports is insufficient, recalling that the İTÜ Gate program was established in order to solve this problem, while the scope of the program was later expanded its name was changed to Innogate. "We also joined this program in 2015. It was a fairly productive U.S. opening program. After an intensive training period we joined the ongoing business development process in the U.S. The result was a big success. This program is an important supporter of our and many companies' ability to export technology," he noted.



New iPhone boasts a giant screen







The Apple iPhone Xs 5.8-inch, iPhone Xs Max 6.5-inch, and iPhone XR 6.1-inch with a super retina scanner and more affordable price also come out with LCD screens. Apple leaves the home screen key in the new screen completely, bringing the experience of face recognition - Face ID - and the new home screen of the previous model to the bigger screen. So far, the most expensive Apple iPhone, the iPhone Xs Max 512 GB version, will be at around $1,500 including tax in the U.S. The price tag will exceed TL 10,000 ($1,641) with the exchange rate. The iPhone Xs Max, which has the same size as the previous 8 Plus series, will give you the chance to watch bigger games, videos and photos with the 6.5-inch screen. These Super Retina displays with OLED design offer Dolby Vision and HDR10 support as well as the iOS system-wide color management feature for the most realistic colors in the smartphone world. The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max are able to withstand a 2-meter depth for 30 minutes with a new splash and water resistance rating of IP68, and provide protection against fluids such as coffee, tea and cold drinks.

iPhone XR was the third phone introduced with a lower price tag compared to the iPhone Xs series phones. The iPhone XR has one rare camera featuring AI. The iPhone XR is introduced with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and six superb color options that combine LCD and glass-and-aluminum design. The iPhone XR comes with an advanced camera system that draws impressive portraits using the A12 Bionic chip, TrueDepth camera system, Face ID and a single camera lens with the powerful next-generation Neural Engine. The iPhone XR will be pre-ordered worldwide on Friday, October 19, and will be available for sale in stores from Friday, October 26. The date of sale in Turkey is not clear yet.

It gives you the chance to use professional camera settings in your photos. Professional settings are immediately available at the bottom of the screen when taking photos in portrait mode. Again, the 12-megapixel dual camera has wide angle and telephoto capability. The A12 Bionic chip with the 8-core Neural Engine, the first 7 nanometer chip in the industry, takes photos in portrait mode with faster Face ID, Intelligent HDR and dynamic depth of field. iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max with the A12 Bionic processor boost the performance in applications such as games and Augmented Reality. The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max A12 Bionic processor will be the first smartphone in the market using 7 nanometer processor. The Huawei Mate 20 is expected to hit the market in the second half of October after the iPhone Xs.

Dual SIM card support is available for the new iPhone. However, this will be used by operators that support eSIM. In Turkey, eSIM support is not given by operators yet. It will be used with the support of eSIM for which approval of the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) is awaited. Apple's new iPhone models sold in China will have a dual physical SIM card slot. Operators for eSIM in Turkey point to the end of the year. The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, which utilize Gigabit-class LTE technology for even higher download speeds, offer Dual SIM5 features using nano SIM and digital eSIM.



New Apple watch offers ECG readings



The Apple Watch Series 4 series offer electrocardiogram, or ECG, readings directly from users' wrists using the new ECG application, which takes advantage of the electrodes placed in the Digital Crown and the new electrical heart sensor in the rear crystal.

In this application, customers are getting a heart rhythm classification 30 seconds after they touch the Digital Crown. This can indicate whether there is an Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) indication that may calm the heart or cause significant health problems. All records, related classifications and, if any, symptoms are stored in a PDF file that can be shared with doctors in health practice.



Intelligent guidance for the visually impaired







Türk Telekom supports technologies that guide visually impaired people to voice-based solutions. Türk Telekom will take part in the workshop with the Loud Steps application in the committee of "Voice-Based Network Navigation Systems Covering People with Low Visibility and Visual Impairment."

Türk Telekom's corporate social responsibility project, Loud Steps, was invited to the "Accessibility" workshop, which was organized by the Consumer Technology Association CTA, to set standards in the field of technology that makes life easier for the disabled.

The Loud Steps project developed by Turk Telekom to support the vital and effective participation of the visually and hearing impaired, continues to add innovations to its worldwide success.

Developed by the telecom giant in cooperation with Boni Global in 2014, the Loud Steps application was invited as a member to the committee of the international workshop to be organized by the Consumer Technology Association CTA.

Well-known companies of the tech world such as AT&T, Verizon and Sprint Nextel, IBM, VOXX International and Panasonic, as well as Türk Telekom, will also take part in this special working group that will contribute to the determination of technology standards with about 25 leading companies from around the world.

Türk Telekom, which has contributed to determining the standards by effectively participating in many fields, especially 5G, on international technology platforms, will take part in the working group of Consumer Technology Association (CTA) with the Loud Steps application, this time taking a worldwide role in creating global standards related to technologies for disabled people.

The Loud Steps application allows people with visual and the hearing impairment to find out where they want to go or where they are at the moment without needing any assistance in huge and complex structures such as public buildings, shopping malls, airports and campuses, free of charge.