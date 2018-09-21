Turkey's competition Authority hits Google with $93M fine

Turkey's Competition Authority said yesterday it had fined Google some 93 million Turkish liras ($15 million) for violating competition laws with its mobile software sales.

In a statement, the competition authority said Google LLC, Google International and Google Reklamcılık were given six months to make the necessary changes in order to "reinstill" effective competition in the market and end the violation."

In March 2017, Turkey's Competition Board initiated an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.

The probe aimed to determine whether Google's contracts with equipment producers, in addition to its mobile communications systems, applications, and provision of services, had violated the law.