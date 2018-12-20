Samsung installs world's largest indoor LED signage at Istanbul Airport

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics has recently finished installing a series of SMART Signage at Istanbul Airport, which will be the world's largest airport capable of handling 200-million passengers once completed.

The airport will use nearly 700 Samsung SMART LCD and LED Signage, including LED displays covering a total of 1,012 square meters. The total surface area of the LED displays is equivalent of more than two basketball courts. According to the information provided, the project was completed in 45 days by a technical team of 28 people.

Once completed, Istanbul Airport will be the world's biggest international airport, covering 76.5 million square meters. The first phase of the airport opened on Oct. 29, on the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey. The grand opening ceremony was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish ministers, officials and heads of state from around the world.

Commercial flights at the new airport started early November. The airport has the potential to welcome 90 million passengers annually and following the second phase of construction, expected to be completed in 2023, this number will reach around 200 million. The airport will operate flights to 350 destinations worldwide.

At the end of construction, the daily take-off/landing average will be likely around 3,500 and it will have a capacity for 347 narrow-body and 266 wide-body aircraft, with six runways and 143 boarding bridges.

Completed in less than 42 months, the first phase of the airport cost 6 billion euros. The project was built in a public-private partnership (PPP) model by a consortium of Turkey's leading contractors Limak, Kolin, Cengiz, Mapa and Kalyon. The consortium will pay 1.1 billion euros annually for 25 years. The total investment cost of the project is estimated to stand around $26.1 billion.

The airport's main terminal building, a 1.4 million square meter space under one roof, is where Samsung led the digitalization project took place through the installation of digital signage technology.

Samsung's eye-catching LED signage will welcome visitors to Istanbul Airport with two giant 193-square-meter LED screens at the international departure gate near the hotel area and the front office. Passengers will also encounter Samsung LED signage from arrival halls and baggage claim areas to check-in areas, passport control and lounges.

"We are proud to participate in one of the most significant projects in Turkey's history and a great achievement in global aviation," said Seog-gi Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. Kim added that Samsung SMART Signage not only guarantees excellent colors and picture quality to capture visitors, but its durable, IP5x-validated design ensures 24/7 continuous content delivery regardless of environmental factors, including dust, dirt and lighting exposure.

CEO of Istanbul Grand Airport Operation (IGA) Kadri Samsunlu said: "Samsung's brand reliability as a global display business leader was one of the most important things we had to consider when determining who would manage this important project since it had to be executed with precision in a very short period of time."

"We appreciate the quality of Samsung's cutting-edge technology, together with Media Port Istanbul's market experience for our new Istanbul Airport to take one step further to grow as a major travel hub," he said.