Brainpower of industry to gather at Future Industrial Technologies Fair

Turkey's largest industrial technology gathering, the Future Industrial Technologies Fair (FIT ‘19) will begin Thursday, Feb. 21 at İzmir's exposition center, Fuar İzmir.

The fair, which will continue until Feb. 24, will showcase the later innovative solutions in the production process. FIT ‘19 will showcase all kinds of solutions for the industrial process - from production to distribution - under a single roof.

Bringing the "brainpower of industry" together in İzmir, the fair hosted 152 exhibitor companies and more than 20,000 visitors last year. This year it will bring together eight different sectors under a single roof, from automation and electrics to electronics, energy, hydraulics, building automation and metalworking. It provides visitors with an opportunity to experience the latest technologies in each field.

FIT ‘19 will feature the latest developments in automation, electrics-electronics and energy, hydraulic-pneumatic, building automation and low current systems, machinery, welding technologies, surface treatment technologies and materials handling.

The event's organizer, Bileşim Fuarcılık brought back the dynamism to sector meetings, usually confined in Istanbul, and organized the first edition of the Future Industrial Technologies Fair in İzmir last year. It now aims to carry the technological developments in the industrial area once again from İzmir to all around the country.

Bileşim Fuarcılık General Manager Melis Üstün Hanay said the idea behind the fair was to keep Turkish industry up-to-date with world standards.

"In order to maintain the power of competitiveness, we must focus on motivating our qualified workforce to produce and create new industrial solutions. Instead of complaining about the ‘brain drain,' something that we are currently facing, we need to focus more on Turkey's ‘brain power.' Bileşim Fuarcılık has for many years been in close contact with all the branches that make up the industrial production process. It provides us with hope for a bright future. All around Turkey, there are many enterprises who are developing new industrial solutions. We are very excited to see these applications," she said.

Hanay noted that their mission as trade fair organizers was to bring together the visionary manufacturers with the industry and the brainpower, in the most efficient and functional way.

"Last year, our fair hosted 152 exhibitors from six different sectors and had more than 20,000 visitors. Thanks to our online B2B meeting system, we contributed to efficient collaborations by organizing qualified B2B meetings. As trade fair organizers, our mission is to match the right exhibitor with the right visitor in the most efficient and functional ways. We are proud to bring the industry brainpower, visionaries and manufacturers on one platform. One of our greatest advantages is our location, which is comfortable and easily accessible. We can say in advance that our fair will provide exhibitors maximum exposure and provide visitors with some inspiring solutions," she added.