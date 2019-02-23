Turkish smartphone to be sold in Middle East, Africa

Domestic smartphone and tablet maker Reeder plans to launch the P13 Lite, the first smartphone produced in its Samsun factory located by the Black Sea after approval by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (ICTA). The smartphone will be sold in Romania, Dubai and African countries and the domestic market.

In the factory inaugurated by Reeder in Samsun last year with 180 employees, P13 Lite entered the production line right after the F1 keypad phone.

Reeder Samsun Operations Center General Manager Yunus Hakan Binoz said the company has started production of the first product in the smartphone series, the P13 Lite.

Binoz noted that the phone uses the Android 8.1 operating system, which makes it run quite fast. "This gives us great speed and reliability. Since this is the newest version," initially about 250 per day of this model will be produced and around 70,000 per year.

Binoz explained that P13 Lite is their first smartphone produced following the F1 model, which mainly targeted the elderly, children and companies. "This is the first smartphone we have manufactured here. This domestic product will be quite affordable. I think it will have serious market share due to its features," he added. "This place opened last May. It is of great importance for me to enter the market at such a rapid pace in a short period of one year. The phone will be released a month after the BTK's approval."

Providing information about the phone's technical features, Binoz stressed that the most up-to-date software supports all applications, while the device has a 5 MP front and an 8 MP rear camera with a 5.7-inch screen, 1 GB RAM, expandable 16 GB internal storage and a 2500 mAh battery.