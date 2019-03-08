Turkish Airlines offering passengers digital media perks

Turkish Airlines passengers will now have free digital access to over 7,000 media titles from more than 120 countries, thanks to its collaboration with a digital newsstand firm.

Passengers flying onboard Turkish Airlines will have unlimited access to PressReader's entire catalog for 48 hours, said the company in a statement yesterday.

The passenger will be required to enter the application available on https://pressreader.turkishairlines.com/, 24 hours prior to their flight.

Media titles offered in more than 60 languages will enable readers to easily access the content that matches their needs and interests.

THY's newest service will also be available at the company's lounges via a wireless network.

"As we continue to connect cultures and bridge continents across our widening network, we are excited to offer the PressReader service, keeping our passengers connected to global news and information," said İlker Aycı, chairman of Turkish Airlines.

Alex Kroogman, the CEO of PressReader, said there had been "a real shift" in the way both consumers and the industry think about news and magazine content. "Now it's part of the travel experience," he said.

The Turkish flag carrier posted last year a 533 percent increase in gross operating profit, from TL 639 million in 2017 to TL 4 billion in 2018. THY's total sales revenue reached TL 62.9 billion, while this figure, which increased by 58 percent compared to the previous year, stood at TL 39.8 billion in 2017. Its lounge was also named the world's best business class lounge by Skytrax on Tuesday.

Founded in 1933, Turkish Airlines, flies to 306 destinations in 124 countries with a fleet of 338 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes.