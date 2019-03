Automakers are collaborating with technology giants and taking innovative steps in driving safety and driverless cars by using technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, the Internet of things (IoT) and big data.

Volvo explained its plans for 2020 with regards to speed limits, driving safety and driverless cars to around 80 journalists from all over the world in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars will take a variety of security measures against the lack of attention of drivers due to insomnia or other reasons, as well as drunk driving. With its decision to attempt to prevent any fatal accidents in 2020 in its new generation cars, Volvo Cars is taking new steps concerning drunk driving and distracted driving. Volvo presents the main "gaps" for its future vision of zero fatal traffic accidents, emphasizing the need to focus on human behavior.

Drivers monitored by camera

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) figures show that in 2017 in the United States, almost 30 percent of all fatal traffic accidents were caused by drunk driving.

Volvo's intervention services include limiting the speed of the car, activating the Volvo on-call assistance service and as a last resort, actively slowing down and parking the car safely. The automaker may intervene if drivers fail to keep their hands on the steering wheel or watch the road or even have their eyes closed. Further examples include improper lane changes and slow reaction periods. Meanwhile, the company uses technology in making this decision.

Speed limit of 180 km/h

The introduction of cameras in all Volvo cars will begin with Volvo's next-generation Scalable Product Architecture 2 (SPA 2) in the early 2020s. Details of the number of cameras and their positioning in the car are to be determined. To give a strong message about the dangers of driving fast, the company plans to limit its maximum speed to 180 km/h in all its cars as of the 2021 model year. Volvo also intends to discuss new limitations on driving culture. Making it a priority gives the brand a stance in this regard. Both the speed limit and the installation of automobile cameras show how automobile manufacturers can take active responsibility to achieve zero-fatal traffic accidents by better supporting driver behavior.

Volvo to set speed limit for valets

Volvo also introduced the Care Key application, which allows users to set speed limits on their cars for themselves, family members, friends and even valets. As of the 2021 model year, Care Key will be a standard feature on all Volvo models. Care Key enables Volvo drivers to set speed limits before lending them to inexperienced drivers, such as family members or youngsters with more recent driving licenses. Answering questions about how the company will change over the next 10 years, Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson said they are closely monitoring changes in consumer behavior. Stressing that automakers are responsible for increasing safety in traffic, Samuelsson said they offer customers financial benefits not just in security, but also in insurance, inviting them to meet with insurance companies in many markets to offer special and highly advantageous insurance for Volvo users.

"If we can encourage and support better behavior through technology, and thus help drivers avoid problems, logically this should have a positive impact on insurance premiums," he explained.

Samuelsson said they would like to develop their work according to new usage habits, pointing to the number of rental cars. "We focus on solutions to adapt to the next generation culture. Maybe we will have more subscribers than buyers," he added.

Volvo unveils 60 years of security data

Having put the three-point safety belt to the use of the entire industry for driver and passenger safety 60 years ago, Volvo can now share all accident data from the last 60 years. This offers a huge archive for all industry players who develop solutions via big data. Just like open source software libraries, through a centralized digital library, it makes safety information easily accessible and invites the entire automobile industry to use it so that roads are safer for everyone. Project E.V.A. represents and celebrates the readiness of the 60 years of research on automobile safety to be shared with the world, underlining the fundamental problem of inequality in automobile security development.

Based on Volvo Cars' own research data and some other work, the E.V.A. Project shows that women are at greater risk in an automobile accident for some injuries. For example, the difference in anatomy and neck force between the average male and female shows that women can be more adversely affected by the whiplash effect than accidents.

Crash test at 80 km/h

While crash tests normally take place at 60 km/h, Volvo was able to move the speed up to 80 km/h, presenting it to reporters live. Based on these studies and their own accident data, Volvo Cars creates virtual crash test dummies to better understand accidents and develop security technologies that help protect both men and women equally. Volvo Cars' research data recently showed that there were problems with the lower part of the spine or lower back, independent of sex and weight in accidents. Ongoing analyzes and studies have allowed Volvo to focus on dangers and injuries caused by run-off-road accidents. As a result, the energy-absorbing technology in the seats, primarily used in the XC90 and now in all SPA-based cars, has gone beyond being a mandatory arrangement for automobile manufacturers.

THY contribution to entrepreneurial network increases

The Turkish leg of the world's largest angel investor network, the Keiretsu Forum, and Turkish Airlines (THY), Turkey's flag carrier, have signed a global cooperation agreement. The strategic partnership between Keiretsu Forum and THY, which has the largest flight network in the world, will increase the contribution of Invest on Board to the entrepreneurial ecosystem and will continue to keep the platform as the favorite of entrepreneurs from around the world. With this cooperation, while enjoying their flights, investors will be able to evaluate investment opportunities in a large investment network of the Keiretsu Forum on the Invest on Board platform, where THY has been bringing entrepreneurs together with investors through in-flight entertaining screens for more than five years.

Competition for future banking to begin

The third hackathon organized by Kuveyt Türk, which stands out with its innovative products and services, will accept applications until April 3, via www.kt-invent.com.tr. Both individuals and teams can apply to this year's competition, organized under the theme Banking of the Future. The competition, held on April 13-14 at Kuveyt Türk Banking Headquarters, offers a grand prize of TL 110,000 and TL 40,000 to the top five contenders. The competition is open to everyone, including software developers, graphic designers, interface designers and project managers who want to offer a new generation of solutions in financial technology (fintech) and banking.

Data scientists encouraged for business engagement

The need for data scientists in every field in Turkey and in the world is increasing. Ideas that people from multiple disciplines will produce are the key to change in many sectors. Therefore, educational institutions are developing fields of expertise according to changing needs.

The Business Practices with Data Analytics certificate program, organized by Boğaziçi University in collaboration with SAS, begins on March 30. From retail to health, from education to transportation, many companies are trying to develop a new data-based business culture. SAS, a software giant that specializes in advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) continues to share its global experience and deep knowledge.

SAS, which has recently collaborated as part of the Digital Technology Developers project with the slogan "Turkey will Develop with Digital Intelligence" in collaboration with the Turkish Informatics Foundation (TBV), provides full support to the Data Analytics and Business Practices certificate program, which will be coordinated by Boğaziçi University Analytics and Insight Research Center (AIM).

Visual capabilities to increase with technology

Social responsibility projects are changing the lives of many people by using technology. These projects also raise social awareness, enabling entrepreneurs to achieve innovative projects for the benefit of society. Günışığı (Sunlight), a social responsibility project implemented by Türk Telekom in 2014 with the Association for Living without Obstacles (Ey-Der), enabled them to develop visual skills of approximately 900 children in 62 provinces and to increase the level of awareness of teachers about this problem.

The project aims for children with low or impaired vision to live their lives through early response education, without the help of another person, and to continue inclusive education instead of through a school for the visually impaired; thus, studies to raise awareness of visually impaired children about using their vision were realized. As part of the project, the only example that enables early response education to be received remotely, Türk Telekom's technology and infrastructure, as well as this training, are provided remotely. The Sunlight Project supports children with low vision and gives them self-confidence.