   
TECH
CATEGORIES

Thousands of people in Germany protest EU internet reforms

ASSOCIATED PRESS
BERLIN
Published 23.03.2019 20:38
People protest against the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market by the European Union in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, March 23, 2019 (AP Photo)
People protest against the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market by the European Union in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, March 23, 2019 (AP Photo)

Tens of thousands of people have marched in cities across Germany to protest planned European Union copyright reforms that they fear will lead to online censorship.

The dpa news agency reports the biggest protest Saturday was in Munich, where 40,000 people marched under the motto "save your internet."

Thousands of others took part in smaller demonstrations in the German cities of Cologne, Hamburg, Hannover, Berlin and other cities against the bill that is being voted on this week.

The most controversial section would require companies such as YouTube and Facebook to take responsibility for copyrighted material that's uploaded to their platforms.

Proponents say the new rules will help ensure authors, artists and journalists are paid.

Opponents claim they could restrict freedom of speech, hamper online creativity and force websites to install filters.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Tech In the United States in 2017, almost 30 percent of all fatal traffic...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS