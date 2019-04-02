Turkish, Russian firms ink tech cooperation deal

Istanbul Technopark and the industrial companies CTech, Yonga Technology Microelectronics and Anda Technology and the special economic zone (SEZ) Technopolis Moscow, a key driver of new industrial Moscow, have signed an agreement of cooperation and mutual understanding. The signing of the agreement came during a visit by the representatives of Istanbul Technopark and industrial companies to the site of the SEZ in Pechatniki, Moscow. Igor Ishchenko, the general director of SEZ Technopolis Moscow, noted the prospects of mutual cooperation with Turkish companies.

Arslan Ayupov, Technopolis Moscow's deputy general manager in charge of strategy, said the signing of the agreement has been regulated to protect the bilateral interests of Technopolis Moscow and its Turkish partners, adding, "The agreement signed will help ensure mutual exchange of experience, cooperation, technology transfer and strengthen partnerships in the international arena."

Opportunities for business partnerships with members of the delegation were discussed by the company NexTouch, a resident company of the industrial site. Representatives from Turkey attended a technological tour and visited the training and production site of the Moscow State Educational Complex, Texel, the nanotechnology center of composites and the Neophotonics Corporation. The SEZ Technopolis Moscow is a specialized territory for the development of industrial, technical and innovative activities of the capital.