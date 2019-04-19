Turkish 8th-grade students develop Android game with their own software

Two secondary school students in Turkey's western Denizli province developed an educational game compatible with Android devices after attending programming classes at school.

Alperen Cebe and Alper Arda İpek, eighth-grade students in Merkezefendi district developed the game which they called "The Golden Ball" with their own software program after approximately six months of work.

The students told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they are going to launch their game after the high school entrance exams.

The game which was designed for both educational purposes and for fun requires a player to complete a series of levels at different planets and satellites, giving information about the space.

"Players struggle in different grounds depending on the difficulty level in the game which was designed in accordance with the surfaces of the planets," İpek said.

Players would be receiving information about planets and satellites in the related sections during the game, he added.

The students also told AA that they are planning to attend an entrepreneurship competition that will be organized by Google Play in June.

Saying that they have been attending several programming classes for some four years, Cebe noted that they started to develop their own games due to that education.

"We worked too hard to get to this level and we have produced this game. Our goal is to carry Turkey to the next level in mobile and PC games," Cebe said.

Yasin Köse, information technologies teacher at the school, said that he "believes that our students will come to very good places in the future. Because they don't just play games, they produce the games they play."