New communication, combat systems for Naval Command to be exhibited at IDEF'19

A new-generation network-assisted communication and combat management system, which will bring new competencies to the Naval Command and boost Turkey's presence at seas, will be showcased for the first time at the upcoming International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF'19). The communication terminal was developed within the scope of the Marine Tactical Wireless Network (DETTA) project, initiated by the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB). Built in accordance with the requirements of the Naval Forces Command, it will be one of the new products to be exhibited at IDEF'19. The terminal will provide navy elements with a network-assisted (IP) capability infrastructure. It will ensure that warships are part of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) Integrated Communications System in the seas like at the port. This way, warships will remain within the network even while operating at sea. It will operate on inboard services needed by a warship such as a combat management system, voice communication, message communication and video conferencing, existing communications systems and wireless communication module.

The first demo of the communication network, which has been developed by Onur Engineering Company as a continuation of the project for the Coast Guard Command's boats under the scope of the SahilNet project, will be held at IDEF'19.

The system will establish a high-security and sustainable network infrastructure between boats operating at sea and coast guard stations. It will also allow the transmission of images via wireless networks. The first live video transmission of the system will be held at IDEF'19.

The New Generation Network-Assisted Data Integrated Combat Management System (ADVENT SYS), which provides management to Navy Command elements from a single center, will also be showcased at IDEF'19 for the first time. ADVENT SYS, which will be exhibited exclusively for a select and limited number of visitors, has been developed in cooperation with HAVELSAN and the Naval Forces Command Research Center Command (ARMERKOM).

Factory acceptance tests of the system were completed last month. It will be installed for the first time to the TCG Kınalıada, the fourth ship of the MİLGEM (National Ship) Project. ADVENT SYS will allow the navy to make more precise and faster decisions in situations requiring immediate response, allowing the entire navy to operate in a more coordinated way.