Turkish university develops AI unmanned underwater robot

A Turkish university has developed an unmanned underwater robot that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to carry out tasks in deep water on behalf of humans.

The robot can transmit high-resolution images to the controller computer and enables its operators to perform the necessary checks without diving.

The robot was developed by students Mehmet Ustaoğlu, Gizem Paracı and Onat Ergün, under the supervision of professor Tahir Yavuz of Başkent University's Faculty of Engineering.



In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Yavuz said the robot was developed by the students for their graduation project exhibition. It is equipped with technology that can work underwater and at depths that can be threatening to human health.

Yavuz added that the robot, called an unmanned underwater vehicle, consists of hardware and software. "The robot transfers underwater data to the computer. As such, the robot is capable of fulfilling all kinds of missions and is ready for use."

Touching on the areas of use, he said the unmanned underwater vehicle has technological equipment that can work on behalf of people in dangerous conditions.



With this technology, it can work in the restoration of architectural structures like dams and bridges, the maintenance of healthy waterways and the protection of historical buildings.



"The smallest cracks in these underwater structures remaining underwater can pose a big danger. Our robot, called ParsyROV, transmits high-resolution images to the controller, allowing the operators to perform the necessary checks without diving," Yavuz said.

In addition, ParsyROV uses superior AI technology besides manual control. The robot, detecting cracks on the wall and floor under the water and the substances it cannot identify, can forward the necessary warnings to the master computer. In addition to all this, with the robotic arm on it, it is able to perform operations such as underwater installation, special drilling and cutting.

Başkent University Engineering Faculty Dean professor Berna Dengiz noted that the vehicle produced at the faculty is the most important feature of having micro-robotics technology and thus it can take pictures even in very narrow channels in deep waters.

Dengiz added that the robot won the third prize at the MATE TOV 2019 Turkey contest in Istanbul.