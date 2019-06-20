Microsoft to support local developers

Microsoft, speeding up its investments in Turkey, has opened a Microsoft Technology Center to prepare local companies for the future and promote Turkish software around to the world.

Inaugurating the center, Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank said: "It is important for us that this is Microsoft's first new generation technology center in the Middle East and Africa. The Microsoft Technology Center, which is a clear nod to Turkey's technological achievements, will create a value of over TL 2.5 billion. Many Turkish firms with the help of this technology center will arrive on the world stage. Microsoft has added one more window that will help Turkish firms open up to the world. At the center, we will see applied examples of digital transformation, smart productions systems and AI solutions.

Microsoft Turkey General Director Murat Kansu said: "At our technology center, which also serves the Middle East and Africa region, businesspeople will come from different countries to meet new technologies developed by our partners. Through the international groups that we will host, we will work as a bridge to bring together our local software, solutions and international markets. With the Microsoft Technology Center, which is the first new generation technology center in the Middle East and Africa, we want to turn our country into an attraction center for technology."