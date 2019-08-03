Front cameras remain hidden inside phone body, offer frameless, notch-free display

For a frameless and notch-free display, smartphone cameras are being hidden inside the body. Drop-notch front cameras are now completely disappearing. Instant pop-up cameras to take selfies now make life easier. Smartphone manufacturers have managed to place the camera at the end of an instantly moving bar. This new outbreak, called a pop-up camera, was primarily seen on Chinese brands. Brands that lean toward seamless screen design without notches have now started to use this type of camera. After the Chinese Oppo, they were later adopted by brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Asus and One Plus.

3 different methods

There are three options for storing the front camera. One is the camera at the end of the bar that moves through the horizontal body. The other one is the tiny camera that emerges from the top of the body. A slide-out rotating camera like the Samsung A80 series is the third option. All three need to compare the output time with the camera angle and capabilities. But these hidden cameras certainly make the screens look more beautiful.

Long testing process

But this new feature can also bring along new defects. For this purpose, the manufacturers aim to eliminate the hesitations about these new designs that have passed long-term tests. Thousands of attempts are being made to minimize problems. However, the consumer will ultimately make the decision. These notch and frame-killer phones require some compromise. However, they make it possible to enjoy a pleasant full-screen display. We have examined the features for you in these hidden front camera phones that are currently available in Turkey or will be released soon. Stop by a Türk Telekom store on your way and look at the phones on the market. For those who have not been released yet, it is worth waiting patiently for.

A80: 3 cameras rotate to front





Samsung is trying something new on the A80 model. The high-quality triple camera, capable of performing front and rear camera functions, brings photographic experience to the front and back thanks to its rotating mechanism. This innovative camera system records your videos, allowing you to view your memories in one video. With its 48 MP main camera, the Galaxy A80 allows you to take sharp and bright pictures both day and night. With a 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, you can capture any moment or share live video.

The Galaxy A80's 3-D depth camera allows you to capture videos for a deeper image. Features such as Live Focus Video mode allow you to create movie clips that reflect the best moments you have ever had, with the vividness of film. Besides, Super Balanced Video mode reduces jumps and shakes in your professional action videos.

The Galaxy A80's redesigned Infinite Display lets you enjoy your favorite multimedia content with all its liveliness. The Galaxy A80's Super AMOLED display has a 20:9 viewing angle and offers an end-to-end 6.7-inch FHD + resolution. It takes your audio-visual experience one step further with Dolby Atmos when using headphones and a Bluetooth microphone.

Intelligent performance optimization software maximizes the CPU, RAM, and battery capacity of the device, allowing you to adapt your Galaxy A80 to your daily needs.

Smart bar takes photos

The Reno series stands out with its unique rotary camera that combines design functionality and technology. This innovation provides a simple and beautiful full-screen display that hides the front camera, headset and flashlights inside the pop-up. It takes just 0.8 seconds to complete the entire pop-up, to view the front camera at an 11-degree angle, and to integrate elegance and agility perfectly into the dynamic ascent process.





The rising structure of the pop-up camera has passed strict quality testing standards. The camera can be successfully used more than 200,000 times. If a user turns on the camera about 100 times a day, the pop-up continues to operate for five years. Besides, the fall protection mechanism can detect the phone falling in real-time and automatically retract the camera to prevent any damage.

The use of color has always been one of Oppo's strengths. From monochrome gradients to general body gradients and the Radiant Mist design of the RX17 series, this evolution demonstrates how Oppo's gradient trend is directed in the phone design. Two new gradient colors were created for the Reno series, namely Ocean Black with dark green light reflections and Carbon Black with hints of gray and blue gradients. Reno stands out among the other smartphones currently on the market. The rear camera is completely hidden under the 3-D glass, creating a flawless appearance without a bump.

Huawei Y9 Prime Colors do not go unnoticed

The Chinese Huawei is testing the camera from the mini slot for the next generation of cameras. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 features artificial intelligence (AI)-backed photography, long battery life and remarkable aesthetic design. The phone where the front camera, headset, and ambient light sensor are moved stands out with its stylish design. The high screen-to-body ratio of the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes with an innovative 16MP pop-up camera. In normal use, the camera is hidden in the body. When the front camera is activated, it automatically appears on the screen, like a submarine periscope visible from below the surface.





This design elegantly solves the problem of front camera placement, extending the viewing angle of the screen. It only takes a second for the camera to emerge or retract, which makes the camera highly functional. Huawei has conducted rigorous and thorough testing to ensure that the front camera continues to slide smoothly even after many years of intensive use.

Tests confirm that the pop-up lens can withstand 100,000 repetitions and that the front can carry the direct force of a 15 kg object. Furthermore, the phone automatically detects the free fall and immediately retracts the camera.

With AI, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019's front camera can automatically identify eight general photo scenes, such as blue skies, greenery, indoor settings and snowy landscapes. The front camera also features advanced AI backlight imaging technology, artificial intelligence natural facial beautification algorithm, and full 3-D portrait lighting effects. It can adjust the light and beauty effects to the fineness of professional studio lighting and can also calibrate to user specifications. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 smartphones will be available in Turkey in August in the colors of Night Black, Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green.

Virtual reality for entertainment, not business

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications continue to be a part of both business and everyday life. Those expecting a faster expansion of commercial use rather than personal are not wrong. The best examples have begun to emerge in commercial applications in general.

HTC VIVE's professional, portable and standalone virtual reality (VR) headset Vive Focus Plus, designed to meet the demanding needs of business users, can be used without the need for a computer or smartphone. The product, standing out with its easy installation and usage advantage, also offers ideal solutions for showrooms, trade fairs, medical and technical training simulations, virtual conferences, and many other commercial events.

The standalone VR head Vive Focus Plus, designed to meet the needs of corporate customers, provides clearer visibility by reducing the screen door effect with new Fresnel lenses. The new lenses give the images a more vivid look and feel as if they were completely inside the image while using the VR headset. With its enhanced design and advanced optics for extended VR use, the Vive Focus Plus features the ideal VR solution for a wide range of business needs, from extensive training to product development and project presentations.

Broad content collection

With two immersive six degrees of freedom (6DoF) controllers that offer freedom of movement in six axes and multi-mode functionality, Vive Focus Plus users can not only enjoy natural standalone VR content but also have access to an extensive collection of available content. Supporting the VIVE WAVE Platform with VIVEPORT, the product gives access to approximately 250 Vive Wave applications. Vive Focus's exclusive Viveport Infinity Wave membership currently includes over 70 Premium topics. Vive Focus Plus's new multi-mode feature makes it compatible with PC VR, laptops, smartphones, game consoles, 2D video surveillance devices, live 360 camera streaming, and Cloud VR services. This standalone VR system, equipped with advanced graphics and utmost ergonomic comfort, also stands out with its easy installation and operation.