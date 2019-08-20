Technoparks to boost Turkey's technology spurt, minister says

Technoparks will play a key role in Turkey's technology spurt, the country's industry and technology minister said.

"Increasing the number of firms in technoparks and boosting their quality is one of our strategic targets," Mustafa Varank told Anadolu Agency.

He said this will increase the number of tech-based firms in the country.

The technoparks provide consultancy and safe workspace, he said.

He added: "The number of technoparks which were two in 2001, has reached 84 across 56 cities."

Varank noted that start-ups in technoparks receive government support in the shape of tax exemptions and rent discount.

Information technologies and electronics are prominent sectors in these facilities, he noted.

Firms produce a variety of products ranging from defense systems to robotic technologies and navigation software.

More than 55,000 people have been employed by these firms, the minister said.

Varank hoped that firms valued over a billion dollars will emerge from these technoparks and represent Turkey in the international area.