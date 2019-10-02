Ankara, Rome eye enhanced tech cooperation

Turkey-Italy Innovation Day kicked off in the Turkish capital of Ankara yesterday, in a tangible step between both countries to enhance their partnership.

Organized jointly by Turkey's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TÜBITAK) and Italy's National Research Council (CNR), the event aims to extend and share knowledge between the two countries on innovation and technology.

Giving the opening speech, TÜBITAK President Hasan Mandal underlined that efforts by both sides had been ongoing since 2002, adding that 63 projects were supported in joint calls in 2002-2017 in the scope of bilateral cooperation.

Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Turkey's Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology said this event would strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries, noting that Turkey has a great potential for a technology-driven partnership.

Kacır added that Turkey gives noteworthy incentives in enhancing its technology ecosystem, building techno parks and design centers across the country.

For his part, the Italian Ambassador in Ankara Massimo Gaiani said innovation was vital for both Ankara and Rome, both in the process of transformation, adding that Italy was fully committed to supporting partnership in these areas.

Referring to the first agreement for scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries in 1982, Gaiani said the contribution of Italian companies to Turkey's first satellite program, Göktürk-1, was one of the best examples of their partnership.

Focusing on innovation is "a must" for both in order for them to remain competitive in an ever-more globalized world, he added.

Turkey and Italy aim to focus on strategic areas ranging from space to automotive and defense.