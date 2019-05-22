Andy Murray confident of return to tennis

Former world number one Andy Murray is increasingly confident of making a return to tennis following hip surgery, if initially in doubles rather than singles. "I don't have pain," Murray said in an interview with Britain's Times newspaper published yesterday. "I just need to see how good the hip can get really." Murray took heart from doubles great Bob Bryan having a similar surgery in August and returning to action.

Murray underwent a resurfacing operation on his right hip after the Australian Open in January, which he had warned could be his last competitive tennis appearance. "I know from seeing what Bob Bryan has done that for doubles it will be absolutely fine," he said. "I will need to see from there how it would work singles-wise. "If I continue to feel good, then I will obviously give it a shot in singles and see what happens. Whereas in doubles I am pretty certain I will be able to play, just based on having an example to look at." Murray, 32, continued his rehabilitation this week by practicing with Australian player Nick Krygios at Wimbledon.

He has, however, said there "is very little chance" he could be fit for the short grass court season as a singles player. A two-time Wimbledon, one-time U.S. Open and two-time Olympic champion, Murray is widely recognized as Britain's greatest tennis player of the modern era. Murray has previously partnered his elder brother Jamie in Davis Cup matches but Jamie Murray, himself a world-class doubles player, recently said he would stick with current partner Bruno Soares at Wimbledon this year rather than team up with his sibling.