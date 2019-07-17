Pemra Özgen tops WTA standings for Turkey

Pemra Özgen rose to the 194th spot in women's world rankings of the WTA, grabbing the highest spot for Turkish tennis players this year.

Özgen, who claimed her 17th women's singles victory in Portugal recently, rose 24 spots in the world ranking.

The 33-year-old player surpassed Başak Eraydın and regained Turkey No. 1 title after 10 years.

Eraydın, meanwhile, rose two spots and was 207th in the rankings while Çağla Büyükakçay advanced to 252nd place from 258. In the men's ATP rankings, Cem İlkel was ranked the highest at 259.