Diplomats on court for tennis event

Diplomacy on Court, a tennis tournament organized by the Foreign Ministry and the Turkish Tennis Federation opened in the capital Ankara on Friday.

The main matches will be played on Sunday for the tournament where diplomats are competing. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Turkish Tennis Federation President Cengiz Durmuş said that their main purpose was to promote tennis and promote Turkey. Foreign Ministry official Gülhan Ulutekin said the event also aimed to help diplomats "mingle" in an informal atmosphere. Along with ambassadors posted in Ankara, Turkish Foreign Ministry staff and representatives of international agencies in Turkey will compete in the tournament.

Among the competitors are diplomats from Niger, Germany, Ecuador, Georgia, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Zambia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Latvia, Slovenia, North Macedonia and China.