Federer saves 7 match points to reach Australian Open semis

Roger Federer pulled off the second great escape of his Australian Open campaign on Tuesday, saving seven match points to win 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-3 against unseeded Tennys Sandgren en route to a record 15th semifinal appearance at Melbourne Park.

Australian world No. 1 Ash Barty survived a tough challenge herself earlier on, defeating two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 to reach her home major semifinal, where she will face 14th seed Sofia Kenin of the U.S.

Kenin overcame the mixed game of Tunisia's Ons Jabeur with a consistent match, winning 6-4, 6-4 to reach her first career Grand Slam semifinal.

After dropping the first set, world No. 100 Sandgren broke Federer on 1-0 in the second thanks to three unforced errors by the Swiss star. Federer hit a backhand into the net on 4-5 to allow the American to close the gap and then grab the third in almost identical fashion.

Sandgren got three match points on Federer's serve again on 5-4, but failed to convert, while Federer missed his lone chance at a break, eventually winning the tiebreaker to force a decider after facing four more match points.

In the fifth, Federer finally managed to break the American's serve for a second time on 3-2, eventually closing out the match in three hours and 31 minutes.

"You gotta get lucky sometimes, I'll tell you that ... I don't deserve this one, but I'm standing here and I'm obviously very happy," Federer said following the win.

"With these lucky escapes all of a sudden you might play without expectations anymore, because you know you should actually already be skiing in Switzerland actually, and not on the way there," the 20-time Grand Slam champion added.

Narrow margin

Earlier at Rod Laver, Barty pulled off a gutsy performance in the opener, saving eight of nine break points – while converting one of three – and then a set point in the tiebreaker to win the first by the smallest of margins.

In a pretty flat opening game in the second period, Kvitova saved a first break point with a forehand winner, but put a backhand in the net on a second break point to give Barty a set and a break lead.

Barty then put her foot on the accelerator, with a quick hold and another winning assault on Kvitova's serve for a double break.

The two-time Wimbledon champion took a break back, but then dropped her serve with a double-fault, allowing Barty to serve the match out and reach her second career semifinal at a slam, her first one coming in 2019 at the French Open where she went on to win the title.

"I love testing myself against Petra. She has this way of bringing out the very best in me," Barty said of the match.

"You never have Petra until the last point is played. She's an unbelievable competitor. She keeps coming, coming, coming time and again. You have to be prepared to play every single point," she said.

In the other women's quarterfinal of the day, Kenin held steady against Jabeur, who kept true to her game hitting a barrel of winners – 34 – and even more unforced errors – 36.

It was errors that cost the Tunisian her first break of serve to love on 1-1. Jabeur managed to tie things up again to 3-3, but then four straight unforced errors handed her American opponent the lead again.

On her serve the world No. 78 faced two set points, but hit two more winners to defuse them, hitting six in the game to force the 21-year-old American to serve for the opener.

The 25-year-old Jabeur gave herself a chance to stay in the first with a crosscourt forehand winner, but hit the next forehand just wide on break point, and Kenin managed to hold and pocket the opener.

After a couple of solid holds apiece, Kenin saved one of three break points with a winner, while Jabeur wasted the other two with a wide ball and a long one allowing the American hold to 3-3.

A deflated Jabeur then dropped her serve in the following game after hitting another backhand wide, with Kenin eventually converted her first match point to reach her first major semifinal.

"She's a really tough player," Kenin said of Jabeur. "It wasn't an easy one, it wasn't an easy battle. All respect to her."