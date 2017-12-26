German demand for vacations in Turkey on rise

The stability in Turkey and recovering tourism sector has again revived the European market, particularly the German market which has the potential to trigger other European markets. Both Turkish and German tourism operators expect a considerable rise in the number of visitors from the country next year. Norbert Fiebig, the chairman of German Travel Association (DRV), said German tour operators have once again increased their demand for holidays in Turkey.

Fiebig said in 2017 the German tour operators reported an increase in Turkey, especially in last-minute bookings. "It is absolutely true that Turkey has experienced a strong effect of the last-minute bookings in summer and autumn," he added.

Noting that the increase is due to the very good price-performance relation and the availability of capacities, Fiebig said Turkey offers an amazing variety suitable for every taste.

Pointing out that Turkey has inner regions offering many cultural elements, cycling tours and nature walks, in addition to sun, beach and nice hotel facilities, Fiebig stressed that the excellent price-performance relationship in Turkey does not only persuade families, adding that Turkey also scores with all-inclusive options.

Moreover, it was previously reported that 2018 will see around 15 to 20 percent increases in the number of German tourists visiting Turkey according to early bookings.

According to compiled statistics of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, more than 3.3 million German tourists came to Turkey from January to October. This figure stood at 2.71 million and 3.5 million in 2016 and 2015, respectively.