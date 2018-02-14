Turkish, Qatari firms ink deal to boost geothermal health tourism

Turkish Doğan Geothermal Group and Qatari CNG Global Industries and Trade inked a cooperation deal for the utilization of geothermal resources.

According to the statement released by the company, a preliminary agreement was signed in accordance with the government's policies to facilitate the capital from abroad and investments, as well as to increase employment.

The agreement, which will enable the economic utilization of geothermal resources for health tourism, was signed by Doğan Geothermal Group Chair Mehmet Ali Doğan and Hamdo M. Abdulkarim of CNG Global Industries and Trade.

Doğan Geothermal Group has been operating in environment-friendly sustainable energy, the construction of infrastructure, industrial facilities and housing development.