Russia sent more visitors to Turkey last year than any other country, with some 4.7 million, according to Interior Ministry statistics analysis released yesterday.

Germany followed with 3.5 million visitors in 2017, then Iran with 2.4 million, followed by Georgia, Bulgaria, Britain, Ukraine, Iraq, the Netherlands and Azerbaijan.

The total number of visitors to Turkey rose overall for the year, from 24.6 million in 2016 to 32 million in 2017.